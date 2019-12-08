Saturday December 8, 2019 - ODM politicians will not address the constitutional change debate anymore until a decision on how to implement it has been made.





This was revealed Makadara MP, George Aladwa, who is an ardent supporter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Speaking on Saturday, Aladwa also noted that they have been silent on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report lately, unlike their Jubilee Party counterparts.





He linked this to ODM leader, Raila Odinga's suggestion that the report should be implemented through a referendum, which he said they have unanimously adopted.

He termed ODM as a party governed by discipline and obedience to the leadership, unlike in Jubilee where there has been disagreement on the best route for the implementation of the document.





"Since Bomas, no one from our side has been speaking because we have discipline and we follow the line.”





“When the father tells you to follow a specific line you cannot proceed to follow your own"



"(Sisi tangu Bomas hakuna mtu anaongea kwa sababu tuko na discipline. Sisi ni watu wa kufuata line. Baba akikuambia fuata hii line hauwezi fuata line yako)," he said.





He said that party members are now using their time to read the suggestions of the document as they await a declaration, adding that others are now busy with their elective jobs.





"People have retreated to read the BBI and analyze the proposed changes."



"We are now doing our own things"



"(Watu wamerudi kusoma BBI ndio wajue nini inafaa kubadilishwa. Tumerudi kufanya mambo yetu)," he added.





The Jubilee side appears to have reached an agreement after the group which has been opposed to President Uhuru Kenyatta backed a referendum on Friday.



