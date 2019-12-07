Sunday December 8, 2019-

Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has revealed the main reason why he parted ways with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.





Between 2015 and 2017, Ndii, who is an Oxford trained economist, was a key figure in Raila Odinga’s presidential campaigns and he was very instrumental in coming out with NASA manifesto.





Despite being a close ally of Raila, Ndii has remained critical of Mr Odinga's decision to join hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





A Twitter user, Hassan Abdi, had questioned Ndii's move of criticising Mr Odinga, whom he closely worked with.





"Is David having a Kerry moment, flip-flopping? He was an ardent supporter of @RailaOdinga before he turned against him. Are his opinions we'll thought thro? What's with the buyer's remorse? Regrets decamping his ethnic extraction now that everyone is reading from the same script?" he questioned.





However, in a quick rejoinder, Ndii insisted that his decision to dump Mr Odinga was informed by the fact that the latter decided 'to go to bed' with Jubilee.





"I have never been a Raila groupie. I was a crusader for a united opposition to remove Jubilee. He was our flag bearer. I disengaged when he went to bed with the enemy, and I started my reasons here," Ndii responded.



