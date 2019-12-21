Saturday December 21, 2019-

Senate Majority leader, Kipchumba Murkomen is currently the talk of Luo Nyanza after he attended the burial of Homa Bay Senator, Moses Kajwang’s mother in Mbita on Friday.





When he arrived at the funeral, Murkomen who is also Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, walked directly to the ODM party leader, Raila Odinga and tightly embraced him and exchange a few words before proceeding to sit.





Murkomen, who also had a cordial engagement with his counterparts from the Opposition wing, used the occasion to preach peace and lend his credence to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





“As a country, we should not live under hypocrisy, this BBI is not about 2022 and let it be true that it's not about 2022. Let us see Raila walk with William Ruto across the country and tell Kenyans that 2022 will come but let us implement this report because it is not about 2022," Murkomen said.





Aware that Luos can beat him anytime, Murkomen caused laughter when he asked the mourners if he had gone astray and wronged them in his speech so that he could apologise and walk away.





"Ama nimeongea mbaya? Kama nimeongea mbaya mnisamehe ili nitoke polepole nihame, (If I have wronged you forgive and let walk away),” Murkomen said amid cheers.



