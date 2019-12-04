Wednesday December 4, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has sent a warning to Deputy President William Ruto following the disruption of a Government meeting in Kagio last Friday.





During the meeting attended by Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i, and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, residents heckled former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, who tried to belittle Dr Ruto in his speech.





Chaos and pandemonium rocked the rally forcing Kamanda to cut short his speech.





The residents chanted Ruto’s name to the chagrin of Matiang’i and Kibicho who though that the DP only controls Rift Valley.





Speaking after this humiliation, Waiguru said Ruto should warn his lieutenants against insulting and heckling others who hold different opinions.





“’The same way Ruto warned Matiang’i about speaking for Uhuru, he should also warn his people against insulting others.”





“Those insulted will be forced to retaliate.”





“All leaders have been elected to serve by the people of Kenya.”





“The same pinch you feel when insulted is the same pinch someone feels when you insult them,” she said.



