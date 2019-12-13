Friday December 13, 2019-

University of Nairobi Student leader, Anne Mvurya, has refused to deny or confirm whether she was with Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko the day he was arrested in Voi.





When contacted, Mvurya refused to be dragged into the matter, instead dwelling on Sonko’s arrest, which she described as ‘inhuman’.





“Police should be human whenever they arrest people. Governor or not, no one should be assaulted in the process of being arrested. The manner in which he was arrested was not the best. I don’t understand why he was assaulted while being arrested,” stated Mvurya.





Pressed on whether she was with the governor when he was arrested, the student leader said: “You’re digressing from what we are talking about. I was not the one driving his car. I decline to answer these questions.”





Moments later, a man called Jared who identified himself as her lawyer, warned one of these writers not to publish this story.





However a police officers who were at the scene said they saw the nervous student leader who looked pregnant.





“I don’t know her name, but she was shy and appeared pregnant,” the officer said.





