Tuesday December 10, 2019 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has finally commented about last week‘s arrest of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.





On Friday, Sonko was arrested in Voi over the misappropriation of Sh 357 million from the County.





During the arrest, police used excessive force after the flamboyant Governor refused to be handcuffed.





In an interview with NTV on Monday, Raila castigated the authorities for humiliating the Governor during the arrest.

“I don’t want to comment on Mr Sonko’s issue because it is before the courts and that would amount to subjudice,” Raila said.





“He is entitled to a fair trial.”





“However, I have reservations in the manner in which he was arrested.”





“It was very humiliating to see him being arrested in such a fashion.”





“The authorities could have an explanation on why they did it that way but it was not pleasing,” Raila said.



