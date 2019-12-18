Wednesday December 18, 2019-

Renowned scholar and academician, Prof Makau Mutua, has asked Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru to rethink her decision to sue Singer King Kaka over his new hit song "Wajinga Nyinyi".





In a tweet on Tuesday, Makau said Waiguru will make a huge mistake if she goes ahead to sue the artist for the creativity he has applied in his new song in the name of defamation.





Prof Makau reminded Waiguru that individuals who are eyeing high political positions do not behave like crybabies.





"Methinks @AnneWaiguru is free to sue for defamation. But it’s a gargantuan strategic mistake. People who aspire to the highest offices in the land must take a punch in the mouth and keep stepping without squealing #NoCryBabies @ahmednasirlaw @DonaldBKipkorir,"Makau said.





On Monday Waiguru threatened to sue King Kaka after he mentioned her in the popular poetic song that has since gone viral.



