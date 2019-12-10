Tuesday December 10, 2019 - Former Attorney General, Prof Githu Muigai, has said when he was in Government he learnt that there are no permanent friends and there are no permanent enemies.





In an exclusive interview with journalist Jackson Biko, Githu, who is now fully in academia at the University of Nairobi’s School of Law, said leaders should know power is an illusion and it never lasts unless in a monarchical type of Government.





He also said that after he left public service, he learnt that the Bible is right in saying “all of it is vanity,”





“I learnt that the Bible was right all along; all of it is vanity. (Laughs).”





“At the end of the day, I used to say when I was younger, “In the fullness of time, everything settles back.”

“Power is an illusion because at the end of the day when the music stops, when the curtains fall, you have to go home and be yourself; a father, a husband, a brother, a villager coming to bury the dead with the other villagers,”





“Unless one is a hereditary monarch waiting to pass away in the palace, at the end of the day everybody must step away,” Githu stated.





He also said that if he is given another job in the public service, he will say no because some people get obsessed with power very fast.



