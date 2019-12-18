Wednesday December 18, 2019

-Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has commented about Wednesday demonstration in Gatundu where some intoxicated youths accused him of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The intoxicated residents carried placards on which they had scribbled different messages to Kuria, urging him to respect Kenyatta.





"It's going to get worse when you come back!" one Walobwa Justus tweeted.





Kuria, who is in Massachusetts, US, retweeted the same tweet which seemingly was a warning to the legislator.





Speaking after the incident Kuria said his tribulations escalated after media reports emerged that a section of powerful politicians within Kiambu County was orchestrating a move to oust him before 2022.





Kuria also disclosed that he was not afraid of losing his seat as everything he did was in the best interest of his constituents.





"I was elected by the people of Gatundu South and I keep on asking them, even today I am going to speak to them, that when they get tired of me, all they have to do is inform me. I will not wait for the next election. I will resign and go.





"Political positions mean nothing to me. I can go back to the private sector and be a good citizen or I can open my own church," he said.





