Sunday December 15, 2019

-Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has commented about President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech on Jamhuri Day where he scolded lawyers representing NairobI Governor, Mike Sonko in court.





Sonko, who is facing 19 corruption cases, is being represented by Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni).





In his speech Uhuru faulted state officers for participating in corruption cases while serving in positions meant to oversight.





The Head of State said that the same amounts to a conflict of interest, as the lawmakers are expected to hold the governors accountable, an argument LSK has dismissed.





Mombasa branch LSK Chair Mathews Nyabena said that there is no law limiting lawyers to specific cases, and they can represent whichever case they want in a court of law.





“A lawyer can choose whoever he wants to represent, it is a decision which has not been established in the Constitution and as such the only remaining option for the government is to challenge such decisions whenever leaders take up their roles as professionals in a court of law,” Nyabena stated.



