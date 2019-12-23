Monday December 23, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has finally broken his silence about the arrest and persecution of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko





Two weeks ago, Sonko was arrested and prosecuted over the misappropriation of Sh 387 million from his county.





Speaking on Friday at a chicken auction at the famous Kambi Kuku Stage in Uasin Gishu County, Ruto said:

“Sonkoree is facing challenges but those will pass.”





A total of Sh11 million was raised at the event with 13,000 chicken sold at Sh800 each.



Ruto prides himself of being a chicken seller from his days as a youth.





Mike Sonko is out on bail but has been barred from accessing his official office amid growing reports indicate that he could be impeached.





Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, is said to be among powerful individuals who were behind the arrest of Sonko.





Karanja, according to sources, is targeting Governors who support Dr William Ruto’s presidential quest in 2022.



