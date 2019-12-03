Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - They say laughter is food for the soul and this painfully hilarious video will leave you in stitches.





The hilarious video depicts the current situation in some parts of the country as the heavy rains continue to wreak havoc.





The poor guy was in the middle of what looks like a sweat dream and rolled over from the bed.





Unbeknownst to him, his room had been flooded overnight and his dream was rudely interrupted by the cold water.

Watch the video below.