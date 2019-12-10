Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - A certificate of good conduct that was issued to embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in the run up to the 2017 General Elections has emerged.





Although Sonko is facing various criminal charges among them escaping from Shimo La Tewa prison where he failed to finish his jail term, DCI cleared him in 2017 and indicated that he has not committed any previous crimes.





Here’s the certificate of good conduct that Sonko received in 2017.