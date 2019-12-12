Thursday December 12, 2019

-Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, was on Wednesday released from prison after posting cash bail of Sh 15 million as ordered by Anti-Corruption Magistrate, Douglas Ogoti.





Sonko, who was arrested last Friday was released after he paid the money in cash through his lawyers.





In a warm message to Nairobi residents and Kenyans at large, Sonko wished them a happy Jamhuri Day celebrations.





“I am happy to join other Kenyans in marking 56th Jamhuri Day celebrations... Jamhuri Day reminds us the power of Independence and why it's important for every one of us to fight for our rightful position in society and all spheres of life," Sonko stated.





However, Governor Sonko was barred from setting foot to his office.





The governor was also banned from travelling abroad and also from posting threatening messages on social media.





Sonko is accused of siphoning Sh 357 million through a garbage tender.



