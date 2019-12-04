Wednesday December 4, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru met ODM Leader, Raila Odinga, on Tuesday at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi.





In a meeting that nearly took one-hour, the two discussed the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative report.





According to reports, they talked about what would follow now that the BBI report had already been launched.





"I shared my opinion with Odinga on what should be done to realise the recommendations by the BBI taskforce,” Waiguru revealed.

She stated that civic education needed to be done across the country.





"The electoral body will then take the proposed Constitution draft to the County Assemblies where we need at least half the counties to pass the bill, then to the National Assembly where we will only need 50 per cent of those present to pass," she stated.





On his part, Raila revealed that the two had discussed national cohesion and inclusivity.

The BBI report was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday last week.



