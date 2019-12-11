Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - The proverbial forty days of this thug reached on Tuesday night after he was shot dead by patrol cops.





The notorious thug, who is identified as Juma, was part of a gang of three that hijacked a matatu in Dandora armed with a home made gun and knives but the passengers raised an alarm immediately they saw patrol cops.





The cops reacted fast, shooting dead the thug.





One of his gang members managed to escape but the other one was arrested.

See photos shared by one of the undercover cops.