Thursday, December 19, 2019 - On Wednesday night, the United States House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine.





The fate of Trump, who becomes only the third US president to be impeached now lies with the Senate where he will be tried and possibly removed from office.





However, conviction in the Senate requires a two-thirds super majority vote of those present-that's 67 Senators.









Since Democrats have 47 Senators, they'll need 20 Republicans to defect and vote with them which is highly unlikely.





