Sunday, December 15, 2019-

A CCTV footage showing a carjacking attempt that went horribly wrong has emerged online.





In the footage, armed thugs are seen blocking a motorist in broad daylight before of the thugs forces the driver out of the car.





The thug jumps into the car and tries to drive off but gets the shock of his life.





It turned out that the car they wanted to steal was a manual one and the idiot had no idea how to drive manual cars.





By now, his accomplice had sped off.





The poor guy was cornered as police responded in time forcing him to surrender.





Watch the video below.



