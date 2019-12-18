Wednesday December 18, 2019 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers have faulted Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua's claims that Deputy President William Ruto threatened him during an event at State House.





The DCI pointed out three blunders the governor made while filing the report.





On Monday, December 16, Mutua filed a complaint at Kilimani Police Station against the DP, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Garissa Town MP Aden Duale .





First, the DCI could not find any witnesses in the case and that Mutua failed to give sufficient evidence to corroborate his claims.









According to the officers, there was no clear offence in the report after preliminary investigations were conducted.





"We will not investigate without witnesses.”





“It remains a claim.”





“Mutua mentioned that AU en voy Raila Odinga was nearby, but he did not mention him in the statement.”





“The governor said that everyone saw him being threatened but he did not give specific names," said one of the DCI officers.





Mutua's claims also do not meet the required 'threat to kill' threshold under Section 223 of the Penal Code, according to the sleuths.





