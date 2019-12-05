Thursday December 5, 2019 - Suna East MP, Junet Mohammed, has revisited the happenings at the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report launch at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, last Wednesday, in which Deputy President William Ruto was locked out of a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





In the incident, the DP was seen standing outside the meeting venue, as Raila joined Uhuru inside for a closed door meeting.





According to Junet, Ruto’s presence was an unnecessary distraction that the two principle could not afford.

He noted that the meeting was between the two who shook hands in March last year, where the DP does not fall, hence the exclusion.





"Even when people were shaking hands in Harambee House, he wasn't there.”





“I don't see why he should be there when people are going to receive their documents," he said.





Nonetheless, Junet, who emceed the function, pointed out that the DP was not unwanted in Bomas, and had been invited like any other leader to witness the unveiling of the document.





"Like any other leader in the country, Ruto was invited to participate in receiving the document which in the end he agreed and said it was a good document."



"But I think the President was consulting the Prime Minister on the matter," he added.



