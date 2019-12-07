Saturday, December 7, 2019- This junior police officer was caught on camera pickpocketing his senior while they were arresting Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday.





The incident happened at Ikanga Airstrip in Voi after Governor Sonko refused to board a police chopper following his arrest.





Police officers were forced to handcuff him and during the scuffle, this junior used the opportunity to pickpocket his senior.









It happened so fast you could think this officer has a PhD in pickpocketing.





Watch the shocking video below.



