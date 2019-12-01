Sunday, December 1, 2019- There was panic and confusion during the star studded Luo Festival in Kisumu after singer Akothee collapsed on stage while doing her thing.





The controversial singer turned business woman, was in the middle of an electrifying performance when she lost consciousness and was taken off the stage for first aid and medical attention.





Last week, the mother of five and self-declared president of single mothers had been admitted at the Karen hospital over fatigue.









The singer has however assured her fans that she is ok.





Watch the video below.



