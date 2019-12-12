Friday, December 13, 2019

- A video of celebrated Kenyan rapper,Brian Omollo, who is better known as Khaligraph Jones, threatening to beat up a DJ for messing up his performance has emerged online.





The short clip, the ‘Yego’ hit-maker lost his cool after the DJ mixed up his set.





An Angry Khaligraph snapped and told the DJ to get his act together or he faces the music literally.









“ DJ, DJ nitakuchapa wewe, unafanya nini wewe.





“ Dj ngoja hapo kwanza, sitaki mchezo hapa.





“ Ebu anzisha hiyo ngoma tena na ukiharibu tena tunakuchapa sai vibaya sana.” He yelled at the DJ drawing cheers from the crowd.





Papa Jones or the OG as he calls himself is one of the few Kenyan rappers who never disappoint when they hit the stage and was justifiably angered by the DJs antics.





This is why most established performers have their own DJ’s who knows exactly what to do since they spend time rehearsing before the performance.





Watch the video below.



