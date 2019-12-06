Friday December 6, 2019 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, broke into tears while being arrested and handcuffed by police officers in Voi.





The Governor was on his way to Mombasa when he was intercepted by Flying Squad detectives who ordered him to step out of the car.





The Flying Squad officers were acting on an order by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, who ordered the arrest and prosecution of the flamboyant Governor over embezzlement of Sh 357 million.

During the arrest, Sonko tried to put a fight but the Flying Squad men, who run towards the sound of a gun, were not entertaining his theatrics and they handcuffed him before he was airlifted to Nairobi.





Here is a video of Mike Sonko crying like a baby while he was being handcuffed.