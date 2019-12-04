Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - The heavy rains pounding various parts of the country have left behind a trail of destruction and loss of lives.





From swollen rivers breaking banks to landslides burying people alive, the rains have wreaked havoc.





This heartbreaking video shows the moment two people who attempted to cross a swollen river were swept away as relatives watched helplessly.





The cry of that lady is just heartbreaking.





This comes even as the Met Department urged Kenyans to brace themselves for more downpours in the next few days and warned against crossing swollen rivers

