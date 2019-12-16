Monday December 16, 2019 - Political analyst and legal practitioner Brian Weke has predicted major changes through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Speaking during an interview on Radio Jambo, the former Makadara parliamentary hopeful said that through the extension of the BBI taskforce tenure, deeper changes should be expected.





He predicted that this is the time when anticipated recommendations that were not included in the first report will come out, suggestions he said will leave some shocked.





According to Weke, the plot to make significant changes in the BBI report has the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who have been in the front line urging Kenyans to take time to read the report.





"The bombshell is coming, people will be given water transfusion.”





“Uhuru has told you to read the report, it’s not time yet (Bombshell inakuja na watu wataongezwa maji. Uhuru amewaambia msome ripoti, saa bado)," he said.





Weke also predicted that unlike previous taskforce reports which were stashed away immediately after release, Uhuru has shown every indication that he will push for the implementation of BBI.





He, therefore, cautioned those feeling threatened by major constitutional changes to brace for tough times ahead.





"This report must be implemented.”





“These people are used to reports being put away inndrawrs but this one will be streamlined and polished (This report lazima itekelezwe, hawa wamezoea ripoti kuwekwa kwa drawer, hii itaangaziwa na kupigwa msasa)," he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



