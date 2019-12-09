Monday December 9, 2019 – ODM’s Director of Communications, Philip Etale, has heaped praise on Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, after he refused to address a function attended by Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday.





Etale said Wambugu has proven that he is a respectable person, and a force to reckon with in Mt. Kenya region.





He noted that Ngunjiri's decision not to speak even after being invited by the Master of Ceremony showed that he is a man of his own word.





Etale also hailed him for what he termed as pure wisdom following the incident.





"My friend Hon. Wambugu Ngunjiri is a brilliant man.”





“By refusing to address a meeting of Tangatanga after being invited by the MC, brought out a principled man.”

“It was pure wisdom at play," he tweeted.





Wambugu refused to address the function and stood up only to salute the attendants.





The lawmaker later lamented that the area MCA, Samuel Kariuki, had been coordinating goons to attack his supporters before the arrival of Deputy President.





He asked Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang'i, to revisit the incident and take action against the culprits.





Ngunjiri also said that one of the victims of the attack had recorded the incident with the police.



