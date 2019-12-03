Tuesday December 3, 2019 -Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for making it clear that he has no political agreement with ODM leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking during a meeting with Mt Kenya politicians at the Sagana State Lodge last month, Uhuru also noted that he has not disowned his 2013 and 2017 promise to back his Deputy William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.





Murkomen noted that by setting the record straight, Uhuru will avoid a situation where supporters of both sides get false thoughts of a possible alliance or a looming political union.





"There are those who say Uhuru has promised former Prime Minister support in 2022.”





“It’s good that he has openly said they have no plans together (Kuna wale walikuwa wanasema Uhuru amepromise former Prime Minister support 2022, ni vyema amesema openly hajapanga chochote na yeye)," he said on Monday.





He stated that it would be political treachery for Raila and his allies to be kept waiting for a backing.





"We don't want the former Prime Minister to await the backing, only for the President to support another person.”





“This is the type of politics we don't want (Hatutaki former Prime Minister angojee ila ikuje iwe eti rais anaunga mtu mwingine. Hii ndio sisaa hatutaki)," he added.





Both Raila and Uhuru have declared that their union after their 2018 truce is solely to spearhead unity among Kenyans.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



