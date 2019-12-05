Thursday, December 5, 2019 - A dreaded undercover cop who has been deployed in Eastlands to deal with hardcore criminals has a sent a warning to a teenager, who is armed and dangerous.





According to the cop, the notorious boy who is in possession of a pistol, has been unleashing terror on residents of Dandora, where he operates with impunity.





His parents are allegedly hiding him in a rehab centre after they found out that cops were hunting for him.





“We want you to know that you are still considered armed and dangerous,” the cops warns.