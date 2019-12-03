Tuesday December 3, 2019 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has urged pastoralist communities and Kenyans at large not to follow leaders blindly, especially on matters pertaining to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Speaking at Crowne Plaza, Nairobi, during a meeting convened to welcome Wabar Abdille Wabar Abdi, the supreme community and cultural leader of the Dagodia clan - a Somali community living in the Horn of Africa, Duale said that they will not allow former Prime Minister Raila Odinga or e ven Deputy President William Ruto to make decisions about BBI for them anymore.





He equally advised political leaders against making decisions on behalf of Kenyans.





"We want to send the strongest signal from the Crowne Plaza today, when the chips are down, politically, every community will make a decision with its leadership.”





“We will not allow Francis Atwoli, Raila Odinga, William Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka to make decisions for us on the way forward," Duale warned.





"Go to Western, talk to your people, go to the Coast and talk to your people, go to Central and talk to your people, when it comes to North-Eastern and the pastoral community, we have leaders who will decide what's in the best interest of our own people," he added.





Duale, in his address, said that communities should live in harmony and called upon religious leaders and politicians alike to help foster peace.



