Thursday, December 12, 2019 - A video of a rogue hawker washing fruits in dirty sewage water that was flowing in a nearby tunnel has emerged and raised questions on the safety of food that the city residents consume.





who were caught in a traffic snarl up. The shameless man was comfortably washing the fruits in the contaminated water, before selling them to unsuspecting motorists





Next time you buy fruits in the traffic jam, just know that you might be booking a ticket to death.





Watch video.