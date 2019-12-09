Monday December 9, 2019 - State House is once again on the spot light after it failed to recognise Deputy President William Ruto during a presidential event at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Monday.





Dr Ruto was among high profile Government officials who accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta to open the 9th African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) summit attended by over 10 Heads of State and Government.





In an update on social media, State House only acknowledged President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and gave Ruto a blackout.

Today’s event comes hot on the heels of yesterday’s events where 12 MPs gave President Uhuru Kenyatta’s event in Kiambu a wide berth and instead chose to accompany Dr William Ruto to a major event in Giakanja, Nyeri county.





“President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta arrive at KICC for the official opening of the 9th African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Summit attended by several Heads of State and Government, and delegates from across the world,” State House said.





State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, is said to be behind this move to embarrass Dr Willliam Ruto.



