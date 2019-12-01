Monday, December 2, 2019

- Sports and Culture CS Amina Mohamed was heckled and forced to cut short her speech during the Koroga festival at Bomas of Kenya on Sunday.





The CS was given a chance to address the fully-packed crowd who had turned up for the concert headlined by Congolese musicians Mbilia Bel and Kanda Bongo Man.





However, the crowed became hostile and did not anything to do with her as they booed and waved her away.





The efforts by the organisers to calm the situation proved futile and she walked odd stage amidst jeers.





Amina was present as her Culture and Heritage ministry was among the sponsors of the event.





The CS has come under intense scrutiny over the manner in which the government mistreats sportsmen and women who represent the country in various international competitions.





Watch the video below.



