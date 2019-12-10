Tuesday December 10, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria's hate speech case suffered a setback after crucial evidence against the MP mysteriously disappeared from the Prosecutor's possession.





The court has now directed the prosecution to find out who caused the disappearance of the witnesses' statements.





Speaking about the matter, Kuria confirmed that the material had indeed been lost and that the DPP had been given three weeks to sort out the matter.





DPP Noordin Haji had accused Kuria of making disparaging utterances in June 2015 which were likely to cause harm to some Kenyans.

The lawmaker was accused of inciting the youth to attack and “slash” politicians opposed to the National Youth Service projects in the country.





He allegedly committed the crime at Gatundu Stadium in Gatundu Town within Kiambu County.





He is said to have uttered the words, "That is why I told you to come with your pangas. They are not for clearing bushes only, have you heard? A person like that should be dealt with.”





The prosecution has until mid-January 2020 to establish how the statements disappeared.



