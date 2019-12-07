Saturday December 7, 2019 – Concerns have been raised about the manner in which Governor Mike Sonko was arrested yesterday on his way to Mombasa.





This is after it emerged that the officers who arrested him subjected the governor to immense torture before they got to Nairobi.





In a statement sent from Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's communication team, the county chief was tortured by police officers and urgently needs medication.





Sonko’s lawyer, Harrison Kinyanjui, called for the arrest of a police officer who was captured on camera beating and mishandling the city governor.









“It is embarrassing that this happened to our beloved governor who now urgently needs medication because of the inhumane way he was treated by rogue police officers,” read the statement.





Kinyanjui noted that the governor was not in good health and had an appointment with his doctor on the day he was arrested.





“Apart from injuring him mercilessly, the governor was also denied a chance to take his medication and the health situation is worsening,” added Kinyanjui.





He rubbished claims by the Ethics and Anticorruption Commission that Sonko was avoiding arrest.





“You can’t be hiding or running away if you had government-designated bodyguards with you and your phone on. The governor was on a normal daily mission,” wrote Kinyanjui.





The lawyer claimed Governor Sonko was physically injured to a point where he limped in pain.



