Thursday, December 26, 2019- This slay queen was busy showing off at a pool party but ended up embarrassing herself.





In the video going viral on social media, she is seen trying hard to shake her petite derriere probably to catch the attention of guys but failed spectacularly.





One guy who was clearly not impressed pushed her off the table and walked off like nothing had happened.





Luckily, someone caught her before she landed awkwardly.









Watch the video below.







