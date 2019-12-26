Thursday, December 26, 2019- City socialite and entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe, has caused stir on social media after revealing how she lost her virginity.





The petite lass made the revelation during a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram.





One fan asked her if she was still a virgin and she responded that she broke her virginity at the age of 19 years.





However, it is the manner in which it happened that has left tongues wagging.









Huddah went on to disclose that the guy who deflowered her got her drunk with alcohol before taking advantage of her which is basically rape.





“I broke my virginity when I was nineteen this guy got me drunk then he f***** me, so I guess that is rape right, I need to press charges on him,” said Huddah.





Her revelations has stirred a conversation on social media with more ladies coming out to share similar experiences especially during campus.





Watch the video below and reaction.



