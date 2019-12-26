Thursday, December 26, 2019 -Tnis man was spotted assaulting a slay queen while in the company of a friend after she reportedly stole his phone.





The dude met the lady online and planned for a date, not knowing that she had other missions.





A video shared online shows the man confronting the young lady in the company of a friend before wrestling her to the ground – demanding to be given back the phone.





The poor lady returned the phone immediately she was wrestled to the ground and begged the guys to forgive her.





Watch video.







