Friday, December 13, 2019 - Celebrated Kenyan based Israeli singer, Gilad Millo, is a proud father after his 20-year old son joined the Israeli military.





The Unajua hit-maker penned an emotional post on Instagram stating how hard it was to part with his son after he chose to join the Israeli Defense Forces.





“I hugged you this morning for as long as I could until it was time to let you go 💟 How can a father possibly be prouder 🙏 🏽





"My son, my boy, my first born, my pride, my Omer 👑 sending you off today to join the Israel Defense Force, as a Paratrooper 🇮🇱





"knowing that tomorrow Mom & I are on a plane back to Kenya, was one of the more difficult moments we've known since you came into this world a little over 20 years ago”





“But this is the choice you made, to be a real Israeli, to return to #Israel alone and serve your country as a lone soldier and as you say, to aim as high as you can and give it your all 💪 🏽





"I ask God to protect and keep you healthy, safe, happy and strong!





"Counting the days till I can hug you again ❤ Love you to the moon and back - Your very proud Dad” his post read.





Gilad came to Kenya in 2003 as a deputy head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in Nairobi and later ventured into music.



He left the Israel’s Foreign Ministry in 2008 and settling in Nairobi permanently.





However, word on the street is that Gilad is an undercover Israeli agent.





See the photos below.