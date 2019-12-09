Monday, December 9, 2019

- A female TV reporter was assaulted on live TV by a randy man who smacked her ass and ran off laughing.





Alex Bozarjian of WSAV TV was reporting roadside from a 10km race in Savannah, Georgia when an idiot participating in the race ran up behind and smacked her derriere





The incident left her visibly shaken and she turned to look at the man who assaulted her, the crazy guy ran off laughing.









Taking to twitter, Alex condemned the man saying:





"To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me.





“No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better."





Watch the video below.



