Friday, December 6, 2019 - Photos of a young lady going through crazy rituals after seeking the services of a witchdoctor have hit the web and left netizens in shock.





In the leaked photos, the mganga is seen wrapping a bead around the slay queen’s waist after ordering her to strip naked.





All manner of c oncoctions used for witchcraft purposes can be seen scattered all over the room.





The witchdoctor had performed rituals on the waist bead, which he wrapped around the slay queen’s waist to enable her lure rich men.





The things young ladies do these days all because of money are just baffling.





See the photos.