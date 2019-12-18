



Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - A shocking exposed by the BBC has revealed how young African women, especially from Kenya, are trafficked to India where they are turned into sex slaves in prostitution dens.





The investigation features the story of a pretty young Kenyan woman identified as Grace, who was trafficked from Nairobi to India after seeing a job announcement in a WhatsApp group , where she was promised a dancing job but when she reached there, she was introduced to prostitution at a brothel in New Delhi.





Her passport was confiscated and when she pleaded to go back home, she was ordered to pay a grossly inflated fee for the facilitation of her travel to India.





Apparently, everything was catered for before she flew from Nairobi to India.





She narrated how young women are forced to have sex with strangers to pay off their debt before they are freed.





Even when they repay their so called “debt”, they find themselves trapped, living illegally in India .





They have no choice but to continue to work in the sex industry.





Young Kenyan ladies are trafficked to India by a woman identified as Goldie, who promises them dancing jobs but when they arrive there, their passports are confiscated and turned into sex slaves.





Goldie has a brothel where men visit to sample African ladies that she has trafficked to India.





At night, she sends the ladies to secret night clubs that operate as brothels, popularly known as, “kitchens”, to look for clients.





Watch the shocking expose courtesy of BBC.