Friday, December 6, 2019 - If you are a man who brags about picking up girls or you ‘chips funga’ from a club for a one night-stand, you may have played yourself unwittingly.





Ladies have stepped up in the hook up culture and are actually calling the shots only that they make it look like it’s the guys on the driving seat.





In a nutshell, the hunter has become the hunted.





Apparently, ladies have a hit-list of guys they want to bed and they are so cunning that they more often than not accomplish their mission without the targets knowing they had been used.





For instance, this lady reveals that she has so far ‘chipod’ four guys and still going strong.





So guys before you brag about that lady you supposedly ‘chips fungad’ think again.





Check out the screenshot below.



