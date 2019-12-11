Thursday December 12, 2019

- President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday held a consultative meeting at State House Nairobi with ODM leader Raila Odinga.





The duo also met the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce in a bid to chart the way forward after the release of the crucial report.





According to a press statement by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the president and Odinga thanked the team for putting together a report that captures the aspirations of Kenyans.





They further requested the team to continue leading the BBI implementation process, as the President extended the committee's term to ensure that its recommendations are fully implemented.





"The task force will, therefore, steer the next phase of the process which will largely involve expanding and guiding public participation and structuring recommendations by Kenyans into implementable action plans," read Kanze's statement.





The team comprises 14 members under the chairmanship of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji who is deputized by Adams Oloo.





The report elicited mixed reactions from the political elites with most of the politicians switching their initial stands on the document.





The highly publicised document has also sparked debate on the method with which it should be implemented.





While a section of politicians wants the proposals taken to Parliament for necessary action, some MPs have asked for a public vote on the document.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



