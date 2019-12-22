Monday December 23, 2019 - Supremacy battles between Deputy President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i in Gusii region has intensified after two Members of the National Assembly defected from the Tanga tanga group.





Nyaribari Masaba MP, Ezekiel Machogu, and his Bonchari counterpart, John Oyioka, said they had arrived at the decision after realising that the members of Tanga Tanga group were only interested in undermining Dr. Matiang'i.





Speaking during a Gusii leaders meeting in Kisii town last week, the two alleged members of the Gusii community do not support Tanga tanga group.





“I would like to declare here today that I am no longer in Tangatanga after realising that its goals are not for the good of the Gusii people and its members were only after abusing Dr. Matiang'i, who is our brother, for no apparent reason,” said Machogu.





Machogu said his colleagues in Parliament were wondering why some legislators from the Gusii community were busy fighting Matiang'i, yet his star was rising every day and he may land a senior position in the next government.





On his part, Oyioka said he had decided to come back home and that more legislators in the grouping from Kisii and Nyamira counties would soon follow suit since they have read the signs.





The Bonchari MP said he had been very uncomfortable attending Tanga tanga meetings, where the Interior Cabinet Secretary, who comes from the Gusii community, has been mocked by legislators from other regions who are jealous of his good work.





“By attending a meeting where Dr Fred Matiangi is being abused and admonished for no apparent reason even if I do not comment anything, it still implies that I am in support of what is being said, that is why I have made up my mind to walk out,” said Oyioka.



