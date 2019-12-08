Saturday December 8, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has made a dramatic about-turn on the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Speaking during a fundraiser at Ndagani Catholic Church in Tharaka-Nithi County on Saturday, Ruto said that he is now ready for the report to be implemented through Parliament or a referendum whichever way Kenyans will chose.





He argued that there are many projects yet to be completed while leaders are all over talking about the report.

He noted that time has come for the nation to implement the report and accept to move on for the sake of economic empowerment of the people.





The DP said that the debate on the report is a waste of time, adding that it has to end right now.





“We should finish up with this BBI thing to avoid wasting crucial time that we could be concentrating on developing this country,” said Ruto.





The DP insisted that no one has been opposed to the implementation of the report as indicated by some sections of the media, adding that he is ready for change.





Ruto and ODM leader, Raila Amolo Odinga, have differed on the mode of implementation of the report.



