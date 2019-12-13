Friday December 13, 2019 - Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has faulted the extension of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce term by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, following its expiry last month.





According to Oparanya, who is surprisingly is Raila’s number two in ODM, the two should have brought onboard a new team to handle the remaining part of the constitutional amendment push.





"The team has done its work.”









“Preferably, a team of lawyers should have been given the work to do the validation and the time pegged to two months.”





“The lawyers should advise on the areas of the constitution that require changes and the views put together," stated Oparanya.





According to him, the remainder of the job should be left for lawyers, whom he wants to identify the areas that need changes, and a period of two months issued for the same.





