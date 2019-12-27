Friday December 27, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka into the governing Jubilee party.





Writing on Twitter on Friday, Ruto welcomed Kalonzo to what he described as a progressive and focused movement.





"Welcome man Stevo to Uhuru's Jubilee, the progressive, focused, all-encompassing political movement.”





“Our priority is the accelerated implementation of the Big4 and Jubilee transformation manifesto. William Ruto Deputy party leader,” Ruto tweeted.





Ruto's message comes in the wake of Kalonzo's speech a few days ago, in which he vowed to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





The DP appears to have welcomed the sentiments of the former vice president, which did not augur well with some Ukambani leaders.





Addressing the media early this week, former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama lashed out at the Wiper leader for vowing to follow the path that the Head of State will chart in 2022.





Kalonzo has been working closely with President Kenyatta, cultivating a good relationship, which saw him deployed for diplomatic engagements by the president.



