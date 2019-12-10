Tuesday December 10, 2019 - Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has blasted the Council of Governors over its plan to disown embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.





According to Khalwale, the CoG has been very vocal in defending its members who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law but was not as keen to do so with the Nairobi Governor.





"Allow Sonko to go the full hog and have his day in court.”





“The Council of Governors stood with Waititu and now they are attempting to dump Sonko," stated Khalwale.





He further claimed that during the arrest of Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, the CoG chaired by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya gave a list of demands on how they expected to be handled during arrests.

After Waititu and Samburu Governor, Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal, were barred from accessing their offices, the CoG revealed that they would petition the courts to allow them to get back to work claiming that their absence would affect County operations, but coming to Sonko, the Governors want nothing to do with him.





After his arrest, the CoG gave a statement that raised eyebrows across the political divide.

The CoG, in the statement, claimed that they were monitoring the situation in Nairobi due to the fact that the Governor did not have a deputy.





According to the former Senator, the Governors' Council meticulously avoided mentioning anything in relation to the manner in which Sonko was handled during the arrest despite outcry from different quarters over the manhandling of the Governor.





"The Council of Governors is monitoring and consulting following the arrest and detention of Mike Sonko.”





“CoG shall also reach out to President Uhuru Kenyatta for an emergency summit to address this issue," read the December 8th statement.



