Sunday December 1, 2019 -A section of Rift Valley leaders have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to urgently constitute a team of experts to fine tune the BBI report.





Addressing a press conference, the leaders said the team will prepare a platform for ordinary Kenyans to engage on the report to avoid politicians hijacking and driving the debate.





Led by former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, the team said President Kenyatta and Raila should task the committee to develop Bills necessary for actualization of the BBI after taking into account fresh views from Kenyans.





“That the Bill or Bills be subjected to public scrutiny and ratification through the 47 County Assemblies,” said Ruto.





The press conference was also attended by Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny, his Moiben counterpart Silas Tiren and Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos.





The leaders noted they will constitute a caucus chaired by Ruto to take the lead in ensuring their people understand the report.





“We want to ensure people read and discuss the BBI report and make their views known without any fear, political inclination or intimidation into silence,” said Ruto.





On his part, Kutuny said as leaders from Rift Valley, they had unwavering support for the BBI report and thanked the two leaders for the March 9, 2018 handshake that brought peace to the country following uncertainty after the divisive 2017 General Election.





“We throw our weight as a region fully behind the BBI report as it forms the basis and framework for Kenyans of all walks of life to engage and collectively be part of fixing the ills that afflict our country,” said Kutuny.





Tolgos appealed for sobriety and mature discussions devoid of emotions and hard feelings as the BBI enters the next phase.





“We want the process of engagement, following the release of the report, to be all inclusive so that every Kenyan voice is heard,” he said.





The leaders pushed for a popular initiative to ensure the next phase of BBI captures the collective aspirations of the people.



